A comprehensive review of online betting in Nigeria for 2025

Online betting in Nigeria has gained popularity over the years as an activity for people of all ages. From young to old or male and female, online betting has seen a huge growth in the country. To properly review online betting in Nigeria, let us review some of the betting sites leading the trend.

CaptainsBet

Introducing CaptainsBet, a platform taking the forefront in online betting in the most populous African country. This CaptainsBet Nigeria Review 2025 covers its licensing, bonuses, and other details you should know. The betting site has a curaçao license and offers a wide range of bets. Players can make single bets, express bets, system bets, and live bets. There is a livestream option on the platform so players can watch the game without leaving their phones.

You can also bet on popular and unpopular sports events, including football, American football, baseball, golf, darts, boxing, and handball. There are also MMA, badminton, ice hockey, and tennis betting options. Payments on the platform are seamless for Nigerian players. They only need to deposit Nigerian naira to play. Crypto deposits and withdrawals are available as well, along with Mastercard, Visa, and Perfect Money.

The sportsbook also offers welcome bonuses to new players up to €250. When players make a deposit on the platform, they get a 100% match plus 50 free spins. For those who prefer the live casino, there are some perks too. Players there get a 100% bonus when they make their first deposit.

Existing players on the platform are not left out. They also get a reload bonus of up to 125% when they make their fourth deposit on the platform. On weekends, you can get free spins on mobile devices.

Online betting growth in Nigeria

According to This Day magazine, the betting market in Nigeria is expected to reach $3.63 billion by the end of 2025. The same stats claim that 60 million Nigerians place online bets every single day. This means a huge chunk of the population places bets daily, making it a fertile ground for bookmakers.

Mobile phone usage is one of the major factors that has led to this growth. Many Nigerians use mobile phones and have adopted it for online betting.

Also, football is still the most popular sport among Nigerian bet players. However, English leagues have more clout as they attract both young and old players. The domestic leagues are also gaining popularity among younger bettors.

What can we expect in the future of online betting in Nigeria? The growth is expected to continue in the future. With the addition of mobile gaming and technological advances, this growth may reach 800 billion naira by the end of the year.

However, there are some challenges that threaten this growth. Addiction and the need for stricter regulation are just a few of the most important ones. Whether these challenges will slow down the growth remains to be seen.