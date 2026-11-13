A case for Nigerian girls in STEM education, careers

The founder of STEM Makers of Africa, Amanda Obidike, has stated that African and Nigerian girls, especially those in underserved schools and communities, are disadvantaged in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and careers.

STEM education is globally gaining momentum and innovative applications, but most Nigerian schools still lack resources, qualified teachers, and infrastructure to teach STEM subjects.

The Ministry of Women Affairs and the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (FMIST) have on many occasions reiterated their commitments to improve STEM education at the basic school level.

In February 2025, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, at an event themed ‘Inclusive green growth for gender equality,’ reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing STEM education and mentorship opportunities for girls and women in Nigeria.

Obidike stressed that commitments like these are commendable, but commitments by the government and other state actors are not enough, given the millions of girls and young women who lack STEM education and skills in the country.

“This is why we all have to make a genuine case for girls and young women in STEM. Time for talks is over. It is now time for sustainable action,” she said.

The case, the STEMi boss added, should include the expansion of sustainable access to STEM education in basic schools, advocating gender equality and inclusion, creation of more opportunities in STEM careers, and increasing access to economic empowerment.

Obidike noted that in making such a case, Nigeria must yield to the admonition of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, who said, “We must ensure that every girl can imagine a future in STEM, and that every woman can thrive in her scientific career.”

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She stressed that the persistent divide between men and women in STEM inspired her organisation’s mission to bridge the gap by shifting focus directly to the classroom through their recently launched Project R.I.S.E. (Readying Instructors for STEM-AI Employment Skills), a transformative multiplier initiative designed to equip African secondary school educators with the technical technology tools and competencies necessary to deliver future-ready learning and solve authentic community challenges.

Before Project R.I.S.E., there was Project Kuongoza for sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

She explained that both Projects Kuongoza and R.I.S.E. share a similar approach rooted in the power of mentorship and leadership towards community support.

However, while Project Kuongoza pairs esteemed women in the STEM space with young women aspiring to succeed or upskill in STEM careers through mentoring and role-model shadowing, Project R.I.S.E. connects and trains teachers in STEM to serve as mentors and leaders to students as they build STEM-based projects.

“What we have done and are still doing in the STEM sector for girls and women needs more exposure, support, and partnership,” she said.

On this note, she advocated for a holistic approach that will facilitate an in-depth understanding of the multifaceted nature of STEM education in Nigeria, including pedagogy, policy formulation, and adoption of global best practices.

She urged the government to implement STEM curricula in schools and strengthen training programmes for STEM teachers. She advised girls not to dwell on the current challenges facing them in STEM education, but to seek opportunities for growth and strategies for overcoming existing barriers.