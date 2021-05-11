9mobile reaffirms commitment to promoting literacy among youths

Innovative and youth-focused telecommunications company, 9mobile, has restated its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote a culture of reading and publishing, especially among the youths.

The telecoms company gave this assurance while marking this year’s World Book and Copyright Day, an event set aside to promote reading, publishing and the protection of intellectual property through copyright.

According to the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mr Abdulrahman Ado, the World Book and Copyright day presents an opportunity to celebrate Nigerian authors, inspire youths to read more as well as pen down their own thoughts through writing and publishing.

“The importance of books cannot be over-emphasised. Books are valuable assets that stimulate innovation and national development. At 9mobile, we are passionate about the growth and development of the youth and by extension, Nigeria. We see education as a critical factor for driving sustainable development and impacting the lives of Nigerians. The World Book and Copyright Day ties into our CSR efforts to promote education in Nigeria. We are leveraging this auspicious event to encourage Nigerian youths to embrace the culture of reading and learning,” he said.

Reacting to the focus for this year’s World Book Day, which highlights the importance of books in combating isolation, occasioned by COVID-19, Ado opined that reading is therapeutic and helpful in tackling the boredom that comes from staying indoors. “Books continue to play a huge role in helping people navigate through this period, while also stirring their creative minds to be more productive. My word of advice is; pick up a book today and read. While at it, also consider writing your own books too,” he remarked.

In marking this year’s event, the telco partnered with Zikoko, a digital media platform that creates exciting media content, for an online quiz entitled, “Only True Bookworms Will Ace This Quiz About Nigerian Novels”, to engage and test the knowledge of participants on how well they remember the books they read growing up. The online quiz drew extensive attempts by participants while reliving the memories of the evergreen titles of their growing up days.

