9,710 PVCs yet to be collected in Nasarawa – REC

Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba has disclosed that 9, 710 Permanent Voter Cards are yet to be collected in the state few weeks to the elections.

He said the figure is part of the total number of 122,697 PVCs meant for distribution to eligible voters in the state for the 2023 general elections.

He made the disclosure while inspecting the vehicles hired to convey the materials from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) state headquarters, to the local government area offices across the state in Lafia, on Tuesday.

He said the owners of the PVCs are yet to come forward to pick them despite the massive sensitisation mounted by the commission on the development.

He appealed to registered voters who have not collected their PVCs to do so ahead of the election which has been scheduled for February and March 2023.

Dr. Ajidagba also revealed that the commission has commenced distribution of non – sensitive materials to all the 13 local government areas in the state.

According to him, the items were expected to arrive at the local government offices of the commission early enough before the elections to reduce the work load if the commission ahead of the election.

He explained that the deployment of the non sensitive materials which is the second level, was to allow timely distribution to Registration Area Centres as well as Electoral Wards across the state.

He noted that INEC had stepped up preparations ahead of the elections to ensure hitch free exercise in all the polling units.

“The INEC material ready for distribution include mats ballot boxes, voters cubicles and election bags. We are undertaking the early distribution to reduce the workload of the commission in the state”, he explained.