96 Chibok girls still in captivity as Army receives 81,100 surrendered Boko Haram

The Operation Hadin Kai, North-East says 96 girls out of the 276 abducted on April 14, 2014 in Government Girls’ Secondary School Chibok are still in captivity.

Briefing the newsmen at Headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai North-East, Maimalari Cantonment, in Maiduguri, the Head of the Intelligence, Colonel Obinna Ezuipke said: “Our gallant troops have rescued two more Chibok girls.”

According to him, a total of 81,131 Boko Haram/ISWAP members have so far surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, as the military continues its operational activities in Mandara, Bama, Gazwa, Parisun, Uqba, Sambisa, Timbuktu Triangle, Lake Chad, among other areas.

“We took all the necessary measures to ensure that we can give the best kind of support, security wise where the government can be able to provide necessary management and administrative requirement to the insurgents.

“We assure you that it is going to be safe, no fears we are ready to provide necessary support, although All measures have been considered before the place was selected.

“So far so good 13 Chibok girls have been rescued from Boko Haram captivity in the last five months. And we are still determined to rescue the remaining 96 very soon,” he added

While presenting the presented two rescued Chibok girls, Yana Pogu and Rejoice Sanki with their six children, including twins, Major General Christopher Musa, the Theatre Commander Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai said more than 81,000 Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) members and their families surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East.

