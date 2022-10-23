96 Chibok girls still in captivity as army receives 81,000 repentant terrorists

THE Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army in North-East has said that no fewer than 81,131 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to the military, while about 96 Chibok girls are still in the den of the terrorists eight years after they were kidnapped alongside 180 others at their school in Borno State.

The NA Head of Intelligence, Colonel Obinna Ezuipke, disclosed this at the headquarters of the North-East operation, Maimalari Cantonment, in Maiduguri, on Saturday.

He said the repentant insurgents surrendered during the military recent operations in Mandara, Bama, Gazwa, Parisun, Uqba, Sambisa, Timbuktu Triangle, Lake Chad area of the region through which two more Chibok girls were rescued.

“We took all the necessary measures to ensure that we can give the best kind of support, security wise where the government can be able to provide necessary management and administrative requirement to the insurgents.

“We assure you that it is going to be safe, no fears we are ready to provide necessary support, although all measures have been considered before the place was selected.

“So far so good 13 Chibok girls have been rescued from Boko Haram captivity in the last five months. And we are still determined to rescue the remaining 96 very soon,” he explained.

