The troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security Agencies engaged in anti-terrorism operations in the country have neutralised no fewer than 9,303 terrorists and arrested 6,998 others under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last one year.

Director, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the joint briefing by Security, Defence, and Response agencies organised by the Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The DMO who took the first slot at the briefing attended by other Spokespersons of the Security Agencies said that during the period under review, a total of 9,562 Boko Haram combatant fighters and their families surrendered to the troops

Gen Buba further added that 4,641 hostages were rescued, 1,437 suspected oil thieves were arrested as well and stolen crude oil products worth N91.2bn were recovered by troops within the period under review.

According to him, ” Our counter-terrorism and insurgency operations, troops neutralized 9,303 insurgents, arrested 6,998 individuals, and rescued 4,641 hostages. Notably, 9,562 Boko Haram/ISWAP combatant fighters and their families surrendered to security forces. In the fight against oil theft, 1,437 perpetrators were apprehended, with 363 neutralized. Additionally, 245 kidnapped hostages were rescued, leading to a marked decrease in insurgent activities.

“Notable achievements in the last twelve months include the prevention of oil theft, and denying criminal elements access to an estimated sum of N91,247,052,565”

He further stated that the Nigerian Police Force within the year arrested 4,796 armed robbery suspects; 3,068 kidnap suspects; 2,474 suspects for rape/sexual crimes and 1,213 suspects for unlawful possession of firearms.

According to him, “The police also arrested 3,523 suspected cultists, 3,381 suspects for murder/homicide, and 13,382 suspects for other offences.

“The Police rescued 1,713 kidnap victims and recovered 1,465 vehicles/motorcycles, 2,566 firearms and 19,310 rounds of ammunition,”

Buba also said the Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission secured a total of 19,630 convictions in the last one year.

He specifically added that the EFCC recovered money in different currencies from some of its suspects.

According to him “The Police prosecuted 29,052 cases within the year and secured the conviction of 16,200 suspects.

“EFCC made significant progress in the fight against economic and financial crimes, securing 3,412 convictions and recovering vast sums of money both in local and foreign denominations. The recovered amounts include N161,642,239,242.30; $43,835,214.24; £25,365.00 ; €186,947.10 ; ₹51,360.00; C$3,750.00; A$740.00; ¥74,754.00 ; R35,000.00; 42,390.00 UAE Dirhams ; 247.00 Riyals, and 21,580,867.631 Crypto Currency.

“Key achievements and initiatives of ICPC include the recovery and forfeiture of assets, recovering over N66 billion in cash and rent on forfeited assets. Assets worth N5.882 billion were restrained, and N366.97 million was forfeited through judicial processes. Investigations and prosecutions saw 131 investigations and 18 convictions.”

On the achievements of the Nigeria Customs, Gen Buba said that the agency generated about N4tn during the period review.

According to him, “Relatedly, the Nigerian Customs Service generated exceptional revenue of about 4 Trillion (₦3,991,988,348,853.32) revenue within the period

“National security and anti-smuggling efforts led to significant seizures of contraband goods, illegal arms, and narcotics”.

