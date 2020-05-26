900 female traders to get interest-free loans in Ondo

Dorian Homes for Charity and Social Development, an NGO, has set up a micro-credit scheme to give soft loans of between N30,000 to N100,000 to 900 female traders in Ondo State.

An executive member of the NGO, Mrs Olabisi Adefioye, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

Adefioye said the loan was to help ameliorate the sufferings of the downtrodden and the less privileged in Ondo State.

“The micro-credit scheme is set to give soft loans to over 600 traders, in addition to the 300 traders who benefited from this gesture, in November 2019.”

Adefioye said the loan was meant to help very small scale traders to have access to money without collateral security for the purpose of expanding their businesses.

“It enables artisans, street hawkers, and petty traders to have access to loan facilities from N30,000 to N100,000 in order to boost their businesses.

“This scheme, powered by Dorian Homes, is aimed at funding micro businesses in Ondo State,” she said.

According to her, the organisation is meant to put smiles on the faces of the people, with a passion to give back to society. (NAN)

