9-yr-old Essien Igbokwe’s granddaughter hits limelight

Carrying on the legacy of her grandmother and popular music icon, Christy Essien Igbokwe, Nigerian American 9-year-old singer, Christiana Chizaramekpele Igbokwe has continued to prove against all odds that her young age is not a barrier to fulfilling her dreams,making a name for herself in the music industry and setting the pace for youngsters like her around the world.

The young singer who took to singing at a tender age, waded her way into the music scene with her release of her cover of Walt Disney’s Moana in remembrance of her Grandmother among other covers including Asa’s ‘Jailer’, Fire boy DML’s ‘Peru’ and so on.

The American born singer who released her first Ep entitled ‘The Mash up’ in August 2019, has yet again unveiled a new body of work, ‘Starlight’ which comprises of 6 tracks including four covers and two original songs.

The new work of art is inspired by Christiana’s childhood,things she love and believes in.

“Starlight is a very beautiful girl that people would love to meet. She is perfect and out of this world,” she said.