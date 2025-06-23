9-year-old boy, one other electrocuted to death in Lagos

A 9-year-old boy, Chinemeren, and another person simply identified as Qudus were electrocuted in the Ilasamaja area of Lagos State.

The incident reportedly occurred over the weekend after one of them came into contact with a naked wire.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the deaths in a statement signed by him on Monday.

The police spokesperson said, “On June 20, 2025, at about 21:44 hours, a complainant reported at Ilasamaja Division that at about 17:00 hours of the same day, his nephew, Chinemeren, aged 9, and one Qudus had contact with a bare wire at their house and were electrocuted in the process.

“The victims were immediately taken to the hospital but were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

The police spokesperson added, “Based on the report, a team of police detectives visited the scene.

“The hospital was also visited, where the corpses were inspected and deposited at the public morgue for autopsy.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE