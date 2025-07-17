9 things to expect as BBNaija season 10 starts July 26

Big Brother Naija Season 10 is set to return bigger and better as the show marks its 10th anniversary with a special edition.

Tribune Online reports that the new season will premiere with a double launch on July 26 and 27, promising new twists and surprises for viewers

The prize fund at stake is N150 million and a return to the show’s original single-entry format, organisers say fans should prepare for a season that could change everything they know about BBNaija.

According to MultiChoice, this anniversary edition is not just a celebration of how far the show has come; it’s an elevated, interactive experience designed to place viewers at the centre of the action.

Here are the 9 key things to expect this season:

Double Launch and Nationwide Watch Parties

The show kicks off with a two-day launch event across DStv, GOtv, and Showmax. There will also be official watch parties across Nigeria, turning the launch into a national celebration.

‘Back to Basics’ Format

Season 10 returns to its roots with a single house and solo entries, no duos, no groups. This promises raw, unfiltered gameplay and intense individual competition.

Culture Shapers & Influencers in the Mix

Organisers have enlisted top Nigerian influencers, fashionistas, and culture curators to shape conversations around the show, from fashion and music to social media trends.

Red Telephone Twist

A major mystery this season is the Red Telephone, introduced by Dr. Busola Tejumola. The details remain under wraps, but viewers have been warned, only those watching live will uncover its full power.

Head of House Bag & Challenger Twist

The Head of House game has been upgraded. Each week, the HOH will receive a mystery bag that could alter the game dramatically. Plus, a new HOH Challenger feature allows another housemate to contest the title, expect shock upsets.

Interactive Parties and Viewer Prizes

The Saturday night raves, pool parties, and even Eviction Sundays will now come with a twist: fans can win random prizes by engaging with the show. Whether it’s reviewing Ebuka’s outfit or picking the “Life of the Party,” viewer participation now comes with rewards.

Streaming and Appointment Viewing

Season 10 will be available 24/7 on Showmax, with daily highlights on Africa Magic Showcase, Family, and Urban. Fans are encouraged to renew their subscriptions early. A special appointment viewing guide will help viewers keep track of major moments and events.

Live Eviction Gets a Revamp

Live eviction nights are set to get even more unpredictable, with hints that fan predictions and reactions could influence housemate outcomes, including surprise punishments or game advantages.

Social Media-Driven Experience

BBNaija Season 10 will make heavy use of real-time fan engagement. From contests to commentary by influencers, social media will be a crucial extension of the show.

Recall that last year, “No Loose Guard” edition delivered top-tier drama. Kellyrae became the first married housemate to win, following dramatic shifts in alliances and explosive confrontations. Viewers are still talking about the tensions between Onyeka, Wanni X Handi, and Chinwe, which carried into the reunion episodes.

As Season 10 prepares to launch, fans are wondering: Will the winner take home the full N150 million, or will there be a new twist to the prize structure? All will be revealed when the game begins on July 26.

