9 local foods that Nigerians in diaspora crave badly

No matter how long Nigerians stay in diaspora, there’s always that deep craving for the tastes of home.

From the rich aroma of freshly cooked soups to the spicy street snacks that remind us of bustling Nigerian life, these foods hold memories and comfort that no foreign dish can ever replace.

This article discusses some local foods that Nigerians in the diaspora crave.

1. Abacha

Abacha is one of the local foods Nigerians crave badly while in diaspora. Also known as African salad, this popular Nigerian street food is one that you will definitely not find on the streets of Canada, the US, London, or any other country outside the shores of our land.

It is made from cassava shavings and is often spiced with pepper, garden eggs, ponmo, palm oil, etc.

2. Amala, Gbegiri and Ewedu

This is another meal that can make Nigerians in diaspora miss home so much.

Although there is Amala flour and bean flour sold in grocery stores abroad, the quality and taste can never be compared to those locally made in Nigeria.

Ewedu is also made from a specific vegetable that cannot be easily sourced outside Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Overhyped pounded yam? These are 6 delicious dishes you can make with yam

3. Ewa Agoyin

Ewa Agoyin is a special Nigerian food made from mashed beans and pepper sauce.

You might think this meal can still be made in diaspora, but I bet that it can never be like what is made on Nigerian streets.

The stew especially requires a level of expertise that may be difficult to recreate overseas.

4. Asun

Asun is a popular local Nigerian food made of goat meat cooked in pepper sauce.

This meal is often served in family gatherings and parties here in Nigeria, and not having access to this meal can bring a feeling of nostalgia to those in the diaspora.

5. Agege bread

There is no way you will refer to local foods in Nigeria, and you will not make mention of Agege bread.

This bread is definitely a lifesaver, especially for those who grew up in Lagos. This bread can also be an accompaniment to meals such as ewa agoyin. I know there are different kinds of bread overseas, but it can never be compared to our Agege bread.

6. Boli and Groundnut

Boli (roasted plantain) and groundnut is a very tasty snack that Nigerians in diaspora crave badly.

Even though Nigerians in diaspora have access to plantain and groundnut, the taste of this roadside snack can never be the same as those prepared abroad.

7. Suya

Suya, the local name for Hausa “kebab”, “steak”, or “meat barbecue”, is another mouthwatering meal that Nigerians in diaspora crave.

This Nigerian smoked-grilled spiced meat on skewer is always a delight to feast on, especially when dipped in that special pepper, and you get to eat it inside a newspaper. Is this how it’s made in your favourite spot abroad?

8. Roasted Corn

There is always something very satisfying about eating corn that is roasted outside, over a charcoal fire – the feeling is heavenly. Eating a roasted corn bought by the roadside in Nigeria always has a satisfying feeling that cannot be gotten overseas.

9. Ofada rice

Last but not least on the list of local foods that Nigerians in diaspora crave badly is Ofada rice (local rice).

This variety of rice and its stew is a special one because it is more expensive, harder to find, and more taxing to prepare.

For Nigerians in diaspora, these dishes are more than just food – they’re a slice of home, a reminder of family gatherings, festive seasons, and childhood memories.