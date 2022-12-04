9 habits of successful students 

Successful students have certain things they do. To be a successful student, there are some things required of you. Here are some of the habits of successful students.

1. Get organised, make a plan!

Making a plan for what you’re going to do and when you’re going to do it will make sure you’re always ahead.

2. Divide it up

Studying isn’t fun to begin with, and forcing yourself through a study marathon will only make it worse. Dividing your work into manageable chunks and rewarding yourself when you finish each chunk will make studying (more) fun.

3. Sleep

Don’t underestimate the importance of those eight hours of sleep every night. Getting a good night’s rest will sharpen your focus and improve your working memory.

4. Set a schedule

Do you work better right after school or after you’ve eaten dinner? Do you enjoy studying at night or early in the morning? Find a schedule that works for you and stick to it.

5. Take notes

Taking notes will not only keep you more engaged during class but will also help you narrow down what you need to study when exam time rolls around. It’s much easier to reread your notes than to reread your entire textbook.

6. Study

This one might be obvious, but did you know that there’s a right and a wrong way to study? Review your material several days ahead of time, in small chunks, and in different manners. For example, write flashcards one day and take practice tests the next. Ensure you don’t cram.

7. Manage your study space





Find a place that will maximise your productivity. Look for places away from the television and other distractions. Whether it’s your local library or just the desk in your bedroom, set aside a study space that you’ll want to spend time in.

8. Find a study group

Sitting down with a group of people who are learning the same things as you is a great way to go over confusing class material or prepare for a big test. You can give each other tests, re-teach material, and make sure that everyone is on the same page. Teaching someone else is the best way to learn.

9. Ask questions

You’re in school to learn, so don’t be afraid to do just that. Asking for help from a teacher, a tutor or your friends is a surefire way to make sure you truly understand the material.

