9 causes of persistent bad breath you should know

Bad breath, medically known as halitosis, is a common problem that can affect a person’s confidence and social interactions. It may occur occasionally, such as after eating certain foods, or persist despite regular brushing and mouthwash use.

Although poor oral hygiene is a common cause, persistent bad breath can sometimes be linked to gum disease, dry mouth, infections or other health conditions. Understanding the cause is important because masking the smell with mints or mouthwash may not address the underlying problem.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights nine possible causes of persistent bad breath you should know.

Poor oral hygiene

Inadequate brushing and flossing can allow food particles and bacteria to accumulate in the mouth. These bacteria break down food debris and other substances, releasing unpleasant-smelling compounds.

The tongue can also collect bacteria, particularly towards its back, where they may contribute to bad breath.

Brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, cleaning between the teeth and gently cleaning the tongue can help reduce the buildup.

Gum disease

Gum disease develops when plaque accumulates around the teeth and irritates the gums. In its early stage, known as gingivitis, the gums may become red, swollen or bleed during brushing. If the condition progresses to periodontitis, the tissues and bone supporting the teeth can become damaged.

Persistent bad breath or an unpleasant taste in the mouth may accompany gum disease.

Regular dental examinations and professional cleaning can help manage the condition before it causes more serious damage.

Dry mouth

Saliva helps wash away food particles and control the growth of bacteria in the mouth. When saliva production decreases, bacteria and debris can accumulate more easily, contributing to bad breath. Dry mouth may result from dehydration, certain medicines, mouth breathing or medical conditions affecting the salivary glands.

People may notice a sticky feeling in the mouth, difficulty swallowing dry foods or increased thirst. Drinking water regularly and addressing the cause of dry mouth can help. Anyone experiencing persistent dryness should discuss it with a healthcare professional or dentist.

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Certain foods and drinks

Some foods can temporarily cause unpleasant breath. Garlic, onions and certain strongly flavoured foods contain compounds that produce distinctive odours. After digestion, some of these compounds enter the bloodstream and are eventually released through the lungs.

Coffee and alcoholic drinks may also contribute to bad breath, particularly when they worsen dry mouth. The smell usually improves as the substances leave the body. Good oral hygiene and adequate hydration can help, although brushing alone may not immediately remove odours originating from the bloodstream.

Smoking and tobacco use

Smoking and other forms of tobacco use can contribute to persistent bad breath. Tobacco leaves an unpleasant smell in the mouth and can also reduce saliva production. It increases the risk of gum disease, which may further worsen breath odour.

Smoking can also affect the tissues of the mouth and increase the risk of oral cancer.

Stopping tobacco use can improve oral health and reduce several of these risks. Persistent mouth sores, lumps or unexplained bleeding should be assessed by a dentist.

Dental decay and infected teeth

Tooth decay occurs when acids produced by bacteria damage the tooth’s outer surface. If decay progresses, it can create cavities where food particles and bacteria accumulate. A severely decayed tooth or dental abscess can produce a persistent unpleasant smell or taste.

Other symptoms may include toothache, sensitivity, gum swelling or pus around the affected tooth. However, some dental problems may cause little pain at first. Suspected dental infections require prompt dental care. An abscess should not be treated solely with mouthwash or home remedies.

Tonsil stones

Tonsil stones are small, hardened deposits that develop in the crevices of the tonsils. They can contain trapped food particles, bacteria and other debris. As bacteria break down this material, they can release unpleasant-smelling compounds.

Some people notice bad breath, a persistent bad taste, a sensation that something is stuck in the throat or small white or yellow deposits on the tonsils. Tonsil stones are not always dangerous, but recurrent problems or significant discomfort may require assessment by a healthcare professional.

Sinus and throat infections

Infections affecting the nose, sinuses or throat can sometimes contribute to bad breath.

Sinusitis may cause nasal congestion and mucus that drains down the back of the throat. This postnasal drip can contribute to an unpleasant taste and breath odour.

Throat infections can also cause inflammation, discomfort and changes in the smell of the breath. The appropriate treatment depends on the cause. Antibiotics are not necessary for every sinus or throat infection because many are caused by viruses. Persistent symptoms, high fever, severe pain or difficulty swallowing should be medically assessed.

Acid reflux and other medical conditions

Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) occurs when stomach contents flow back into the oesophagus. It can cause heartburn, regurgitation and a sour or unpleasant taste that may contribute to concerns about breath odour.

Less commonly, other medical conditions can be associated with changes in breath smell. Certain metabolic disorders, for example, may produce distinctive odours, while advanced kidney or liver disease can sometimes alter the breath. These conditions should not be diagnosed from breath smell alone. Persistent bad breath is more commonly related to problems within the mouth, so a dental assessment is usually a sensible first step.