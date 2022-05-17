9 bodies recovered in Kano gas expolsion

Authorities of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday disclosed that nine dead bodies have so far been recovered from the rubbles of a collapsed building beside a Primary School, following explosions from a gas cylinder at Aba Road in the Sabon Gari area of Kano.

The NEMA Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed confirmed this during an oversight visit to the scene of the incident and coordinated the rescue operations.

While mobilising excavators being used for the rescue operations, Ahmed assured us that the NEMA team will ensure the complete removal of the rubbles to retrieve all trapped persons.

To this end, the NEMA helmsman instructed the Rescue Team to remain at the site until the conclusion of the rescue and to work together with security agencies and other response organisations present at the location.

According to NEMA’s Head of Media, Mr Manzo Ezekiel, the Agency is presently coordinating the rescue operations involving members Nigerian Red Cross, the military, the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, and Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

