884,403 candidates registered so far for 2021 UTME, DE ― JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has disclosed that a total of 845,517 candidates have registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry as of Sunday, May 9.

According to the breakdown while 845,517 candidates have registered to sit for the UTME, 38,886 persons have registered for the Direct Entry for possible admission into universities.

The registration commenced on April 8, to end on May 15, while the examination is scheduled to commence from June 5 to June 19.

The board made this known on Monday, in its weekly news bulletin, while also announcing that the mock examination slips for its UTME could now be printed out in preparation for the exercise.

According to JAMB, the slip contained candidates’ details such as registration number and the centre to which they are to sit for the examination within their chosen examination town.

In the bulletin released by its Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said:“Candidates who had registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit for the optional mock examination are to print their mock notification slips from Sunday, May 9.”

The bulletin read further: “This is in preparation for the mock examination scheduled for Thursday, May 20.

“Candidates who had registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit for the optional mock examination are to print their mock notification slips from Sunday, May 9″.

“This is in preparation for the mock examination scheduled for Thursday, May 20″.

“The optional mock notification slips can be printed from anywhere candidates find to be convenient, provided they have access to the internet.

“Candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on e-facility and print their slips,” it announced.”

The board explained that the slip contained the expected time the candidates were to be at the centre.

To this end, it advised candidates to carefully read the content of the slip after printing out to know the location of their examination centres early enough, saying such was necessary to avoid confusion on the scheduled date of the exercise.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. 884,403 candidates registered so far for 2021 UTME, DE ; 884,403 candidates registered so far for 2021 UTME, DE ; 884,403 candidates registered so far for 2021 UTME, DE ; 884,403 candidates registered so far for 2021 UTME, DE.