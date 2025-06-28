88 Kwara schools participate in 2025 KW-IRS virtual tax club quiz competition

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, has concluded the preliminary stages of the 2025 edition of the Tax Club Quiz Competition.

In a statement by the Head, Corporate Affairs Department of the revenue agency, Funmilola Oguntunbi, the winning schools will compete for the grand prize of ₦2.5 million.

“The preliminary rounds commenced on 23 June 2025, following a mock test organised by the tax revenue agency for all registered schools to enable the students to familiarise themselves with the online Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from the convenience of their respective schools.”

The statement said that a total of 99 schools from across the state registered for the competition, with 88 eventually participating in the online CBT preliminary stage. After the first round, 40 schools advanced to the second round.

At the end of the two preliminary rounds, 12 schools have qualified for the semi-final stage of the competition. The qualified schools—four from each senatorial district—are: Osi Central Secondary School, Osi; Ansar Ud Deen College, Offa; Government Secondary School, Share; and Ansarul Islam Grammar School, Ijomu Oro from Kwara South; Deeper Life High School, Ilorin; Saint Anthony’s Secondary School, Ilorin; Ebenezer High School, Ilorin; and Roemichs International School, Ilorin from Kwara Central; Shepherd School, Lafiagi; Government Secondary School, Ilesha Baruba; Government Secondary School, Lafiagi; and Unique College, Kaiama from Kwara North.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Shade Omoniyi, the convener of the KW-IRS Tax Club Advocacy Committee (TACAC), Funmilola Oguntunbi, commended the execution of the online preliminary stages, emphasising that the virtual format introduced in recent editions continues to reflect the Service’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

“Our transition to a virtual model has laid the foundation for the successful conduct of this year’s preliminary rounds. It has made participation easier and more inclusive,” she said.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development—Mrs Roseline Ayansola, Mrs Alaaya Idayat Olawale, and Mrs Felicia Bamidele—who were actively involved in backend monitoring and result analysis, commended all participating schools for embracing the challenge and praised the top twelve for their impressive performance. They also noted that this year’s process has so far recorded remarkable successes, congratulating all schools that participated in the competition.

The semi-final stage is scheduled to hold virtually on 6 October 2025, after which six schools will proceed to the grand finale, which will be held physically in Ilorin on 6 November 2025. The winning schools will compete for the grand prize of ₦2.5 million.

