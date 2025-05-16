‘86 47’: Why US Secret Service is grilling ex-FBI Director, James Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey is under investigation by the U.S. Secret Service following a social media post that some interpreted as a threat against President Donald Trump.

Comey, on Thursday, shared an Instagram photo of seashells arranged to spell “86 47,” which some viewed as coded language—”86″ meaning to eliminate, and “47” referring to Trump as the 47th president.

However, Comey has deleted the post, explaining he had assumed it was a political message and opposed violence of any kind.

The Secret Service is now investigating whether the post constituted a threat. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi emphasised the agency’s commitment to investigating potential threats seriously.

But to legal experts, prosecuting Comey may be challenging, given recent Supreme Court decisions and expanded free speech rights.

The controversy has drawn criticism from Trump allies, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who have condemned the post and called for legal consequences.

Reacting to the post, President Trump himself labelled it as a clear call for assassination.

While Comey has removed the post to oppose any perception of threat, stating he was unaware of any violent connotation, the investigation continues as authorities assess the implications of the post.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE