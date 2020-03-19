85-year-old woman jumps from 3-storey to death in Onitsha

Residents of Awada area of Onitsha, Anambra State have been thrown into confusion and mourning following the tragic death of an 85-year old woman.

The deceased, identified simply as Mama Victoria reportedly left to her death from the balcony of the third floor of a four-storey building located at No 18, Ilodibe Street, Awada.

The octogenarian, suspected to be mentally challenged, lived with her daughter and a nanny, who was said to be around when the incident occurred.

A family source said the development came to them as a surprise as nobody expected that from a woman at that age.

Anambra state police command, which confirmed the incident in a statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, said the incident took place around 5:20 pm yesterday, the statement read:

“At about 5:20 pm of today 17/03/2020, there was a distress call at Awada Police Station that one Ilione Victoria ‘f’ aged about 85yrs allegedly jumped to her death from the balcony of an apartment on the 3rd floor in a four-storey building where she stayed with her daughter at No 18 Ilodibe Street, Awada.

“The octogenarian victim reported being having some mental challenges had her movement restricted and was at home with her caregiver, one Judith Amumuche ‘f’ age 32yrs at the time of the alleged incident.

“However, before the arrival of the police to the scene, one Ikediaso Benedicta ‘f’ of 3-3 Housing Estate, Onitsha, who is said to be victim’s daughter reportedly took the corpse away to an unknown destination but bloodstains were observed at the scene.”

Mohammed added that the caregiver and other witnesses at the scene were assisting police investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.