83-year-old journalist, Duyile, is oldest Unilag PhD graduate as university holds 53rd convocation ceremony​​

“By this academic attainment, he has become the oldest graduand at any convocation of the university in its 60 years old history.”

A frontline Nigerian journalist, Dayo Duyile, will on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, be conferred with a doctoral degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka at its 53rd convocation ceremony.

By this academic attainment, he has become the oldest graduand at any convocation of the university in its 60 years old history.

Interestingly, Dr Duyile, who had worked at different times and capacities with many media organisations in Nigeria including Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, Daily Times and defunct Concord Newspapers, among others, covered the opening ceremony of UNILAG as a journalist in 1962.

He will be graduating with another octogenarian, an 82- year- old woman, Bridget Obiageli Okonji, 63 other PhD and a total of 2, 186 master’s and postgraduate diploma graduands.

The vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, gave the hint on Tuesday at a pre-convocation press conference held at the University Senate Chamber.

She said the convocation ceremony, without first-degree graduands due to academic disruption last year, would feature many activities.

She explained that the convocation ceremony would commence on Friday, January 13, with the inauguration of a Tele-Medicine Project (facilitated by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of the university, Dr Lanre Tejuoso) at the College of Medicine at Idi-Araba and to be followed by Jumat Service same day at the University Mosque.

She said her investiture as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the university would take place on Tuesday, January 17, at the main auditorium of the university and the convocation lecture, would be delivered same day by Mr Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, the Managing Partner of Grand Central Africa.

She said the lecturer would speak on “Finding the Boundaries of the Possible, Venturing Beyond” while Mr Fola Adeola, Co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank and Chairman of FATE Foundation would chair the event.

Speaking further, Prof Ogunsola, who assumed office as the first female vice-chancellor of UNILAG last year, named Ahmed Yinusa, who obtained PhD in Mechanical Engineering as the overall best PhD graduand and also the best PhD Thesis in Science while Rita Kienka, who obtained a PhD in Guidance and Counselling has the best PhD Thesis in Humanities.





She said the university would continue to produce graduands for the global market.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

83-year-old journalist, Duyile, is oldest Unilag PhD graduate as university holds 53rd convocation ceremony​​