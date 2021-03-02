8,292 policemen to man Delta LG election

About 8,292 policemen are to man the Delta State Local Government (LG) election scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the 25 Local Government Council Areas of the state.

The state Commissioner of police, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali, who disclosed this in Asaba assured all residents that the State Police Command was committed to ensuring the security of everyone in the state with the deployment of its officers to all the polling units and some speculated hot spots to maintain peace all through the electioneering process.

Ali appealed to frontrunners in this election to caution their supporters and foot soldiers to restrain themselves from causing chaos as such will not be tolerated.

He also warned that no police aid or security agent will be allowed to escort their principals or any important personality (VIPs) to polling unit or on any movement while the elections last, noting that any security aid violating the directive would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

