828 communities to benefit from FG’s multi-billion naira COVID-19 cash transfer intervention in Bauchi

A total of 828 communities in Bauchi State are to benefit from Federal Government interventions under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in partnership with the World Bank through the programme tagged, “COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR).”

The programme is a part of FG’s efforts to further cushion the effects of COVID-19 among Nigerian communities that were negatively affected by the pandemic particularly disrupting their farming activities.

The intervention is part of the N2.3 trillion stimulus plan by the Federal Government to mitigate the effects of deep recession and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Communications Officer of the State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU) in the Bauchi State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mallam Yakubu Mudi, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi over the weekend.

Yakubu Mudi stated that the objective of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR) intervention is to identify and support individuals and households in semi-urban areas whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press statement further contained that in Bauchi State, 828 communities in 12 Local Government Areas are earmarked to benefit from the cash intervention, after fulfilling the criteria for selection through replying to a text message from their phones using a special USSD code that will be made available by the State Operation Coordinating Unit to each of the selected LGAs.

The statement further contained that, the general nationwide code of *969# can be dialled to get connected to the RRR call centre for inquiries, with each participating Local Government Area and Ward having their unique USSD codes that the target individuals/households can text to apply for registration into the RRR.

The statement also contained that, with the phased approach beginning on May 24, 2021, two states each per geo-political zone will first roll out the registration, with Bauchi and Adamawa States from North East Zone commencing from 24th–31st May.

The statement quoted Yakubu Mudi as saying that, “already Bauchi SOCU has held a meeting with the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chairmen of the Selected LGCs, as well as ALGON Chairman in the state, informing them on the processes, aims, and objectives of COVID-19 Cash Transfer Rapid Response Register.”

“Also, ad-hoc staff are deployed, going round educating people from the targeted communities to be on the lookout for such messages in their phones, with radio jingles and programs ongoing to further enlighten potential beneficiaries”.

The statement reads in part: “The potential beneficiaries will be targeted in semi-urban wards of the 12 selected LGAs of Bauchi State using geographic satellite remote sensing technology.”

It explained that; “Those selected in these communities will then receive a text message with USSD codes that would allow them to register, so as to be considered for the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Cash Assistance”.

While calling on the people from the selected communities to avail themselves the opportunity to be registered in the exercise, the communication officer also solicits the assistance of elites within these communities to further enlighten the potential beneficiaries by not rejecting the offer due to fear of fraudsters.

According to the statement, 12 LGAs are selected to participate in the COVID-19 RRR intervention. The LGs are Alkaleri, Kirfi, Warji, Toro, Jama’are, Itas/Gadau and Shira.

Others are Tafawa Balewa, Ganjuwa, Dass, Bogoro and Darazo LGAs. Also, a total of 20 Wards were selected from LGAs, with a projected number of 828 communities.

While calling on the members of the public to support the intervention, the statement gave the name of Ibrahim Tijjani Balange of Bauchi SOCU unit of the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, with telephone number 08068023388 to channel all inquiries.

