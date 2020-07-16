81.5bn probe: NDDC acting MD, team walk out on Reps Committee

Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and his team on Thursday walked out on the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, probing N81.5bn expenditure incurred within five months, saying they were not prepared to make any presentation before the committee chaired by Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei had demanded that the Chairman of Committee should step down from presiding over the investigative hearing, insisting that he cannot preside over a matter in which he was an accused person.

Members of the House including Benjamin Kali, Ben Ibakpa and Shehu Koko faulted the Acting MD noting that he was duty-bound by the constitution to answer queries from the House.

The Acting MD, accompanied by key members of the IMC like Mr Cairo Ojuognoh staged a walked out even before the committee could either grant his request or reject it.

Dazed by the development, members of the Committee accused the Interim Management Committee of trying to frustrate legislative functions of the House and ordered that a warrant of arrest be issued against him.

The Committee unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the Committee and continued with the investigative hearing.

Tunji-Ojo subsequently insisted that the Committee would go ahead with its assignment.

More details coming……