80th Golden Globe Awards: Adeniyi Adewoyin, five others emerge voters

Friday Treat
By Tribune Online

Adeniyi Adewoyin alongside five other Nigerian entertainment journalists has been shortlisted to vote at the 80th Golden Globes awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) selected the six Nigerian entertainment journalists as part of its new 103 non-member voters for the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Other selected international voters include Oluwatoyin Ganiyu, Uche Onyekwuluje, Latasha Ngwube, Wilfred Okiche, and Kingsley Ndubuokwu.

The HFPA, as part of its effort to keep up with the evolution in the production and distribution of entertainment content, decided to add non-member voters to draw on individuals’ experiences in the entertainment industry and shared goals for the distribution of entertainment content to global audiences. These six journalists are the first non-member voters from Nigeria in its 80-year history.

Among the 103 voters are journalists from the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Kenya, Argentina, Canada, Germany, France, Turkey, China among others.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Friday Treat

Naija Star Search enters final weekend, judges unveil final five

Friday Treat

Google launches ‘Interview Warmup’ to help job seekers prepare for interviews

Friday Treat

Friday Treat

CKNT out with new single ‘Magician’

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More