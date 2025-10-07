805 candidates to contest in Niger LG election, November 1

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has announced that 805 candidates from 10 political parties will contest in the Local Government Council elections scheduled for November 1, 2025.

The breakdown of candidates by party is as follows: All Progressives Congress (APC) — Chairmanship: 25, Vice-Chairmanship: 25, Councillors: 274.

Additionally, it said 23 candidates are contesting Chairmanship positions on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while 21 candidates are contesting Vice-Chairmanship positions on the platform of the party, just as 233 candidates are contesting as Councillors on the party’s platform.

The NSIEC Chairman further noted that under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), 16 candidates shall be contesting Chairmanship positions, while 26 others shall be contesting Vice-Chairmanship positions on the platform of the party, just as 144 candidates shall be contesting as Councillors in the party.

The NSIEC Chairman, Engr. Mohammed Jibrin Imam further explained that in the Labour Party (LP), five candidates shall be contesting for Chairmanship positions on the platform of the party, adding that four candidates are going to contest for the Vice-Chairmanship positions, while 12 candidates shall be contesting for Councillorship positions on the platform of the LP.

Furthermore, Engr. Jibrin Imam stressed that two candidates shall be contesting for Councillorship positions on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the upcoming elections next month, while one candidate shall emerge for the Councillorship position on the platform of the Booth Party (BP).

According to the NSIEC Chairman, one candidate shall be contesting for the Councillorship position on the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Action Alliance (AA), and Accord Party, respectively.

