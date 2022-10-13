80 per cent of Nigerians with mental health problem lack access to care

A medical expert, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik says at least 80 per cent of Nigerians with mental health problems are unable to access the appropriate care they need and called on the government to prioritize mental health care services to bridge the treatment gap.

Dr Abdulmalik, founder of Asido Foundation spoke at the Interactive Monthly Community Engagement (IMCE) series of Asido Foundation to mark 2022 World Mental health day in conjunction with the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Oyo State chapter.

Abdulmalik, a consultant psychiatrist, declared that the number of Nigerians able to assess mental health care they need is abysmally low and stemming this would require that government pay attention to the legislations and policies as well their implementation in the country.

According to him, “In Nigeria, we still operate an archaic mental health law that is over 100 years old and even its name lunacy act is stigmatizing. Nigeria is also one of the few countries in the world where attempted suicide remains a crime punishable by one-year imprisonment.

“Meanwhile we know that 80 to 90 per cent of those who attempt suicide are persons who have a background mental health illness. It is simply a cry for help; they are drowning and it is a red flag that we need to support them, offer them treatment and not arrest and then imprison them.”

Dr Abdulmalik stated that mental health illnesses are medical problems of the brain and not spiritual problems and therefore can be treated in the hospital.

He highlighted challenges militating mental health in Nigeria to include stigma and discrimination around mental illness, poverty, dearth of health professionals and urban-rural differences in mental service delivery, all ultimately resulting in a treatment gap.

Dr Gbonjubola Abiri, Director of Women’s Mental health, Asido foundation, in her lecture stated that women need to prioritize their mental health by taking out time to focus on themselves and their desires without feeling guilty or selfish.

According to her, women are more vulnerable to mental health challenges due to different stressors they pass through in life, including menstrual-related disorders, disorders related to pregnancy domestic violence although their mental health is critical to their overall health and the health of the nation.

Earlier, Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Olabode Ladipo speaking through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Adeyanju stated that mental well-being is central to health although attention is mostly on other communicable and non-communicable diseases like COVID-19 and malaria.

He said that mental health problems require a multisectoral approach and called for an increased financial budget from the government to tackle the different mental health problems in the country.