80 arrested for violating environmental law in Ondo

No fewer than 80 people were arrested by the officials of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority during the last Saturday environmental sanitation exercise, for violating environmental laws of the state.

The culprits were said to have been apprehended in different locations in Akure, the state capital during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, held last Saturday.

The General Manager of the agency , Mrs Ayo Adeyemo, who disclosed this while speaking with journalists expressed dissatisfaction over the lackadaisical attitude of some residents of the state towards the cleaning of environment.

She said some residents did not comply with the exercise and said , “We are not impressed because the people are not complying at all. They were burning refuse, some poeple were holding service in their churches, which is not suppose to be.

“Environmental sanitation hours should be hours people should keep their environment clean, and not conducting programmes in churches.

“Also, some people were selling things. They didn’t even care, maybe probably because we didn’t hold environmental sanitation exercise last year December because it was a festive period.

“The drivers too were just loading in the parks. Apart from loading, their surroundings were just filthy, unhealthy and littered with waste. So, generally, we are not impressed”.

She, however, warned those who were fond of dumping refuse in unauthorized places to desist from such unhealthy act or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

He said those arrested would be charged to Akure Magistrate Court for prosecution.