The Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun, reportedly died on Friday.

The Nigerian Yoruba banker and chief was said to have passed away in a hospital in London on Friday, May 19th, 2023.

Below in this article, Tribune Online highlights eight (8) things you should know about the late Otunba Subomi Balogun.

Subomi Balogun was born in 1934 in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State to Muslim parents and converted to Christianity while in secondary school. He graduated from the London School of Economics, where he studied Law. As a young banker, he founded First City Merchant Bank (FCMB) in 1982, later becoming First City Monument Bank Group in 2001. He retired as the group chief executive of FCMB in 2006 after 27 years of leadership. Balogun is a baron of the Nigerian capital and money market. During his lifetime he was a direct descendant of Oba Tunwase of Ijebu-Ode and held the chieftaincy title of Otunba Tunwase, the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians. Asides from Balogun’s business dealings, he is also a philanthropist. He established The Otunba Tunwase Foundation to cater for the welfare of the less privileged and also donated a pediatric centre to the University of Ibadan. He was married to Olori Abimbola Balogun, and they are blessed with four sons and many grandchildren.

