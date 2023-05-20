The Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun, reportedly died on Friday.
The Nigerian Yoruba banker and chief was said to have passed away in a hospital in London on Friday, May 19th, 2023.
Below in this article, Tribune Online highlights eight (8) things you should know about the late Otunba Subomi Balogun.
- Subomi Balogun was born in 1934 in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State to Muslim parents and converted to Christianity while in secondary school.
- He graduated from the London School of Economics, where he studied Law.
- As a young banker, he founded First City Merchant Bank (FCMB) in 1982, later becoming First City Monument Bank Group in 2001.
- He retired as the group chief executive of FCMB in 2006 after 27 years of leadership.
- Balogun is a baron of the Nigerian capital and money market.
- During his lifetime he was a direct descendant of Oba Tunwase of Ijebu-Ode and held the chieftaincy title of Otunba Tunwase, the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians.
- Asides from Balogun’s business dealings, he is also a philanthropist. He established The Otunba Tunwase Foundation to cater for the welfare of the less privileged and also donated a pediatric centre to the University of Ibadan.
- He was married to Olori Abimbola Balogun, and they are blessed with four sons and many grandchildren.
