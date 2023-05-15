Hilda, the multi-talented TV producer, actress, and foodpreneur, has broken the Guinness World Record, Guinness cook-a-Thon, with a giant strike of 100 hours

Success doesn’t just come by chance; it comes with determination and preparation.

Here are eight (5) things Hilda Baci did in preparation for Guinness World Record:

6 years of preparation

It took Hilda 6 years of preparation to win the Guinness cook-a-thon. At 21, Hilda considered participating in the Guinness cook-a-thon but needed to do more due to finances.

She saved for the competition

She soon came up with a plan to save enough for the competition. Five years later, working full-time at a fashion retail company, acting, presenting cooking TV shows, and hosting a talent show — MTN Yello Star in 2020, Hilda was finally ready to participate in the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon challenge.

She designed over 100 recipes

Hilda and her team designed over 100 recipes to be served at the event to stay energized on recipes and food lists to prepare.

Hiring of trainer

Hilda hired a trainer to prepare her for the physical requirements of a 100-hour prolonged activity. Having conceived the idea of attempting a Guinness World Record.





Intensive workout to shed weight

She started an intensive workout in 2022 to shed weight in preparation for the competition.

Hiring of a Gym coachoi

Hilda hired celebrity Gym coach, Kemen, as she had acknowledged that her former weight couldn’t carry her Guinness World Record dream.

She had enough rest

Weeks before the competition started, Hilda noted that she had spent the last week resting in preparation for the long stand.

Her mum; her motivation

Hilda’s mum is her motivation, having been a child of a chef. Hilda had been preparing for the Guinness record years ago while supporting her mum in her restaurant called “Calabar Pot.”