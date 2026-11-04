8 signs of vitamin B12 deficiency you should know

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that helps the body produce healthy red blood cells, maintain the nervous system and make DNA. When the body does not get enough of this vitamin or cannot absorb it properly, a deficiency may develop and affect different parts of the body.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can occur in people who consume little or no animal-based food, those with certain digestive conditions and people who take some medicines for a long time. Older adults may also be at increased risk because the body’s ability to absorb the vitamin can decrease with age.

The symptoms may develop gradually and can be mistaken for other health problems. In this article, Tribune Online highlights eight signs of vitamin B12 deficiency and explains when to seek medical attention.

Persistent tiredness and weakness

One of the common signs of vitamin B12 deficiency is persistent tiredness . The vitamin helps the body produce red blood cells, which carry oxygen to tissues. When B12 levels are too low, the body may produce abnormally large red blood cells that do not function properly. This can lead to a type of anaemia called megaloblastic anaemia.

People affected may feel unusually weak, exhausted or less energetic even after getting enough rest. However, tiredness can have many other causes, so it should not automatically be attributed to B12 deficiency.

Pale or yellowish skin

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause the skin to appear paler than usual because of anaemia. Some people may also develop a slight yellowish appearance of the skin or the whites of the eyes. This yellowish discolouration can occur when abnormal red blood cells break down more quickly than usual, releasing a substance called bilirubin.

Yellowing of the eyes or skin should not be ignored, as it may also indicate liver disease or other serious conditions. Anyone experiencing it should seek prompt medical assessment.

Numbness or tingling in the hands and feet

Vitamin B12 plays an important role in maintaining healthy nerves. A deficiency can damage the nerves and cause unusual sensation , particularly in the hands and feet.

These sensations may feel like pins and needles, burning, numbness or reduced sensitivity to touch.

Some people may experience difficulty walking or maintaining their balance. Nerve damage can become permanent if the deficiency remains untreated for too long. Therefore, persistent or unexplained tingling and numbness should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

Difficulty concentrating or memory problems

Low vitamin B12 levels may affect normal brain and nervous system function. Some people experience difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness or problems with memory.

In more severe cases, the deficiency may contribute to confusion and changes in thinking.

These symptoms are not exclusive to B12 deficiency and can occur with several other conditions. Anyone experiencing new or worsening confusion should seek medical attention rather than assuming that a vitamin deficiency is responsible.

A sore or smooth tongue

A vitamin B12 deficiency can cause glossitis, a condition in which the tongue becomes inflamed. The tongue may appear red, swollen or unusually smooth because its tiny surface projections become less prominent. Some people experience a burning sensation, tenderness or pain when eating, drinking or speaking.

Mouth soreness may also occur alongside the tongue changes. Although these symptoms can be associated with B12 deficiency, they may also result from other nutritional deficiencies, infections or oral conditions.

Dizziness and shortness of breath

When vitamin B12 deficiency causes anemia, the blood may not carry enough oxygen to meet the body’s needs. This can lead to dizziness, light-headedness, weakness and shortness of breath. Some people may also notice a rapid heartbeat or feel their heart pounding, particularly during physical activity.

Severe shortness of breath, chest pain, fainting or a persistent rapid heartbeat requires urgent medical assessment. These symptoms should not be treated with vitamin supplements alone without determining the cause.

Mood changes

Vitamin B12 deficiency may be associated with changes in mood , including irritability, low mood and depressive symptoms. This may be related to its role in normal nervous system function.

However, mood changes have many possible causes, and having depression does not necessarily mean that a person has a B12 deficiency.

People experiencing persistent low mood or other mental health symptoms should seek appropriate professional support. A healthcare professional can determine whether nutritional testing is necessary.

Problems with balance and walking

As the deficiency affects the nerves, some people may develop difficulty coordinating their movements. They may feel unsteady when walking, stumble more frequently or have trouble knowing where their feet are positioned.

These problems may develop alongside numbness, tingling or muscle weakness. In some cases, they indicate significant nerve involvement. Early diagnosis and treatment are important because prolonged vitamin B12 deficiency can cause lasting neurological damage.