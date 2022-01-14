8 people killed, 4 injured in another Bauchi auto accident 

A fatal accident involving three vehicles, a trailer, a Sharan minibus and an Opel Vectra has claimed eight lives while four were injured in Bauchi barely six hours after another accident claimed seven lives along Bauchi-Jos road.

The accident according to the Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) occurred in Kafin Liman, along Bauchi – Kano in Ganjuwa LGA at about 11.30pm on Thursday.

According to the road traffic report made available to Tribune Online by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, the accident was reported to the FRSC Darazo unit at about 11.40pm and it took personnel 10 minutes to get to the scene for rescue operations.

The report added that 12 people comprising nine males and three females were involved in the accident out of which number eight were killed comprising five males and three females.

The three vehicles involved were a DAF trailer with registration number, 1KMC95YU; Ford Sharan minibus with registration number NNG21MG and Opel Vectra with registration number BAU490AA while the cause of the accident was obstructions on the highway.

Corpses and the injured were evacuated and taken to the General Hospital in Kafin Madaki for confirmation, deposit at the mortuary and treatment respectively.

Abdullahi reiterated his appeal to all road users particularly drivers to always know that life has no spare and it can be lost within just a second due to negligence.

He therefore reminded them of the need to always obey road traffic rules and regulations in order to stay safe and be alive to be able to embark on another journey.

