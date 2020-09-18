8 people feared killed as commercial vehicle plunges into river in Sokoto

Eight people were feared dead as their vehicle plunged into the river in Kware local government area of Sokoto State.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred around 12 noon on Thursday but neither their bodies nor the vehicle was recovered as at the time of filing this report on Friday evening.

A source within the local government said that seven passengers were on board the vehicle which was said to be heading to Illela local government area before the incidence.

Another account said that the vehicle hit a motorcyclist who was among the missing victims.

The Director, Relief and Rehabilitation of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mustapha Umar who confirmed the incident said the search was still on to recover their bodies and the vehicle.

“We don’t know the exact number of people involved and the type of the vehicle, because we couldn’t get somebody who was there when the incident happened.

” But the local divers hired were able to locate the position of the vehicle in the river and they said it was a small vehicle that could contain seven people, including the driver.

“As I am talking to you, the search is still on to recover their bodies and a crane is sent to bring out the vehicle from the river,” he said

The spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency, Aliyu Muhammad also confirmed the incident, saying their men were still on ground for search and rescue mission.

“Until we establish the number of people on board, we cannot tell you the number of dead, because we confirmed from the motor park in the area that none of their vehicles was involved in an accident on that day, meaning the vehicle did not take off from the garage,” he said.

Kogi Govt Writes US, Protests Visa Ban

Kogi State government has protested the recent visa ban imposed on politicians alleged to have rigged the November 2019 election…8 people feared killed

Third Mainland Bridge Phase One Rehabilitation Almost Complete ― Controller

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Friday assured that Third Mainland Bridge repairs were progressing…8 people feared killed

Ondo Amotekun Arrests 65 Cows, Herder Over Farm Destruction

No fewer than 65 cows and the herdsman in charge, Adamu Adamu Yusuf , have been arrested by men of the Ondo State Security…8 people feared killed 8 people feared killed

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE