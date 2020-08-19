8 not 20 tested positive for COVID-19 ― OOUTH CMD

The Chief Medical Director of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Dr Peter Adefuye, has said that eight laboratory staff of the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

Adefuye in a statement made available to newsmen said the affected staff members voluntarily submitted themselves for the test.

He explained that the individuals who have been asymptomatic have been directed to isolate themselves in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

The CMD said since the coronavirus pandemic is at community transmission stage in the country, anyone can contract it anywhere, not necessarily in a hospital setting.

According to the CMD, it is no news that doctors, nurses or any form of health officials have tested positive across the country and globally respectively, but playing cards with human health in this respect is uncalled for.

Adefuye pointed out that the state government had been committed to the fight against Covid-19 by making Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and all necessary things available to the hospital without leaving any stone unturned.

“Soldiers cannot for the sake of war refuse to go to battle. The same is applicable to health workers. This is the reason we are called heroes as lifesavers.

“After all, health workers understand that they do not wear anything more than PPE to attend to HIV/AIDS patients. So, why should some people in some quarters use this to embarrass the government and management of the hospital?” he said.

