8 Nigerian festivals you should attend before the year ends

Festivals in Nigeria are beyond celebration; they are a beautiful blend of history, tradition, and entertainment. 

Contents
1. Calabar Carnival (Cross River State)2. Osun-Osogbo Festival (Osun State)3. Durbar Festival (Kano, Ilorin, Katsina, Sokoto)4. Felabration (Lagos State)5. Argungu Fishing Festival (Kebbi State)6. Eyo Festival (Lagos Island)7. Ikeji Festival (Imo State)8. Sango Festival (Oyo State)

Across the country, communities come alive to honour gods, kings, ancestors, and even legendary musicians. If you love culture, music, dance, or just want a reason to travel, these are some festivals you should attend to feel the heartbeat of Nigeria.

1. Calabar Carnival (Cross River State)

Known as Africa’s Biggest Street Party, the Calabar Carnival happens every December and is a blend of color, creativity, and culture. From elaborate costumes to powerful musical performances and jaw-dropping dance battles, this event brings in tourists from all over the world. 

2. Osun-Osogbo Festival (Osun State)

If you’re curious about spiritual traditions, then this sacred Yoruba festival is a must. Held every August in the Osun Sacred Grove, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this two-week celebration honors the river goddess Osun. From blessings at the river to hypnotic drumming and dancing, it’s an experience that feels like stepping into another realm.

3. Durbar Festival (Kano, Ilorin, Katsina, Sokoto)

Held during Muslim celebrations like Eid-el-Fitr and Eid-el-Kabir, the Durbar Festival is all about showcasing the rich royal history of Northern Nigeria. Picture hundreds of horsemen, dressed in royal regalia, storming the palace square in a powerful display of culture and command. 

4. Felabration (Lagos State)

Every October, fans of Afrobeat gather at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja to celebrate the life and legacy of music icon Fela Kuti. From high-energy performances to panel discussions, poetry readings, and art exhibitions, this is where culture meets activism.

5. Argungu Fishing Festival (Kebbi State)

This ancient festival draws massive crowds every February as thousands of fishermen dive into the Matan Fada River with large nets and sometimes bare hands to compete for the biggest catch. Alongside the fishing, you’ll find traditional wrestling, music, dance, and canoe races. It’s wild, fun, and deeply rooted in Northern history.

6. Eyo Festival (Lagos Island)

Known as the “Adamu Orisha Play,” the Eyo Festival is a Lagos cultural treasure. Though not annual, when it happens, it is unforgettable. White-clad Eyo masquerades parade through the streets with tall hats and staff, honoring past Obas and celebrating transitions in Lagos royalty. 

7. Ikeji Festival (Imo State)

Taking place in Arondizuogu, the Ikeji Festival is a colourful celebration of Igbo heritage. It happens around March or April and lasts for four days. At this festival, you can expect traditional wrestling, masquerades, ancestral rites, and the legendary Ito Ebule contest, where men try to untie a sacred ram. 

8. Sango Festival (Oyo State)

If you’re fascinated by mythology and powerful deities, the Sango Festival should be on your list. Every August, the city of Oyo honors Sango, the god of thunder, through drumming, fire-spitting, spiritual chants, and cultural dances. It draws people from around the world, including visitors from the Caribbean and Brazil who trace their Yoruba roots.

In a country as diverse and vibrant as Nigeria, these festivals you should attend will give you stories to tell and memories that will keep calling you back.

