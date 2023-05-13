THE Bauchi State command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of eight persons in a road accident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

In a statement, the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, said the crash, in which seven other people were injured, occurred at Kili village on the Darazo-Kari Federal Highway at 12.03 a.m.

“It was a lone traffic crash involving a gray Volkswagen Sharon mini bus with vehicle registration number BCH 465 XA belonging to the fleet of NURTW used for commercial purposes”, Abdullahi said.

According to him, the total number of people involved in the crash is 15, made up of four male adults, six female adults, two male children and three female children.

He said further that the seven people that sustained varying degrees of injury comprised one male adult, four female adults and two female children while deceased were three male adults, two female adults, two male children and one female child.

Abdullahi added: “The types of injuries were bruises, head injury and fracture while the probable cause of the crash was tyre burst (TBT), just as some personal effects were retrieved from the scene and obstruction cleared.

“The action taken as led by the rescuer, SMI E Madu, was that the corpses and injured were evacuated to the General Hospital, Darazo, for confirmation and medical attention after which the rescue team returned to the base successfully”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE