8 health benefits of strawberries

Strawberries are fruits loved for their bright red colour, sweetness, juiciness and aroma. They are either eaten fresh or combined with ice cream, chocolates, jam and so on. Strawberries can be grown indoors in pots and propagated by seed. They are harvested by hand and packed immediately on the field.

They are not just beautiful; here are the health benefits of strawberries:

1. Prevent cancer

Strawberries have the potential to prevent cancer, such as esophageal (growth of cells in the esophagus), because they contain ellagic acid, ellagitannins, and polyphenols that reduce the growth of cancer cells.

2. May help blood pressure

Eating and enjoying the sweetness of strawberries can be very satisfying. On the other hand, it can help you manage your blood pressure. It contains vitamin C, folate, and potassium — nutrients that aid in the reduction of blood pressure.

3. Weight management

Another health benefit of strawberries is that it helps with weight management. If you want to maintain your weight or be in good shape, then strawberries are for you. They have a low glycaemic index that helps in moderating sugar release which can reduce obesity-related diseases. This means eating plenty of strawberries is a good diet.

4. Prevent heart disease

When you consume berries regularly, you’re less likely to have heart-related deaths. Strawberries have anthocyanidins that can prevent inflammatory conditions and heart disease.

5. Help with type 2 diabetes

People with type 2 diabetes can benefit from strawberries because they contain polyphenols, a protective plant compound that helps to manage some of the effects of type 2 diabetes.

6. Reduce joint pain

If you always suffer joint pain, it is high time you start consuming strawberries because they have anti-inflammatory effects that can reduce joint conditions such as osteoarthritis.

7. Help the brain

The brain needs healthy nutrients to help it function well. Strawberries have plant compounds called flavonoids that reduce memory loss and Alzheimer in older adults.

8. May regulate blood sugar

Strawberries can slow down insulin and our digestion of glucose, especially when they are consumed with foods high in carbohydrates. Anthocyanins also help in affecting this.