8  health benefits of sleeping

It is highly crucial you rest all the time to help your overall wellbeing. It is a great step in reducing your chances of having serious health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Some other benefits of sleeping are; it boosts memory, it manages stress and weight loss.

Below are the health benefits of sleeping:

1. Helps to manage stress

Sleep helps the body to relax and recover from activities. If you don’t get enough sleep, your body releases stress hormones which can make you unproductive. Until you finally get to rest, you won’t feel much alive to do things.

2. Supports physical stability

Lack of sleep would make you unstable because you need it to be able to maintain your physical abilities. Postural instability can lead to falls and injuries.

3. Improves memory and learning ability

Your memory will keep getting better if you always rest. The brain is able to link events, feelings and make connections during sleep to form memories.

4. Boosts your energy

A good night’s rest would make you more energised and refreshed. You would definitely look forward to the work of the day; you’re very likely to be productive.

5. Helps with inflammation

Another benefit of sleeping is that it can regulate your immune system or else, inflammation set in which can become chronic, begin to increase risk of health conditions such as heart disease, dementia and ulcers.

6. Helps with tissue repair

Your body works to repair damage (which could be stress or other harmful things you’ve exposed yourself to) while you’re asleep. The protein the body cells produce helps to keep the body healthy and repair any damage.

7. Regulates blood sugar

Another profound benefit of sleeping is that it can regulate your blood sugar. If you deprive yourself from getting enough sleep, your sugar levels will fluctuate and can cause problems. If you are at the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, it can accelerate it.

8. Supports weight management

If you don’t want to be obese, you have to embrace quality sleep because if you don’t, it disrupts the balance of ghrelin and leptin —– hormones that control your appetite. So, if your aim is to maintain certain weight loss, you must sleep well.