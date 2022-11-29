8 health benefits of grapes

They’re nutritious, sweet as candy, enriched with vitamin C, and important minerals like potassium, calcium, folate, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron, and have been essential to a healthy life since the dawn of civilization. What are they?

You guessed right, they are grapes.

Grapes are fruits that have been proven over years to offer a variety of health benefits, primarily due to their high nutrient and antioxidant content.

They may benefit the eye, heart, skin, hair, bones, and more.

You may find them in various colours, including green, red, black, yellow, and pink.

They come in multiple forms, too, from raisins to jellies to juice. Seeded and seedless varieties also exist.

Discussed in this article are some of the health benefits of red grapes according to healthline.com.

1. It may help lower blood pressure

Evidence shows that potassium in grapes helps lower blood pressure primarily by helping dilate your arteries and veins.

It may also help excrete sodium and prevent the narrowing of arteries and veins that would otherwise increase blood pressure.

2. It is high in antioxidants

Antioxidants are compounds that help repair the damage to our cells caused by free radicals — harmful molecules that cause oxidative stress.

Grapes are rich in several powerful antioxidants which are beneficial plant compounds that may protect against chronic health conditions.

The highest concentration of antioxidants is found in the skin and seeds.





3. It may help protect against certain types of cancer

Antioxidants in grapes may protect against certain types of cancer. Resveratrol, an antioxidant in this fruit, may help by reducing inflammation, acting as an antioxidant, and blocking the growth and spread of cancer cells in your body. In fact, it has been studied for its effects against numerous cancers.

Grapes also contain quercetin, anthocyanin, and catechin antioxidants — all of which may have may have cancer-fighting effects.

4. It may benefit eye health

Plant compounds in grapes may protect against common eye diseases. Grapes contain several compounds — such as resveratrol, lutein, and zeaxanthin — that may help prevent common eye diseases.

Resveratrol protects the retina cells in the human eye from ultraviolet A (UVA) light and may also safeguard against glaucoma, cataracts, and diabetic eye disease.

Also, lutein and zeaxanthin, have been shown to help maintain eye health, improve visual performance, and prevent common age-related eye diseases.

5. It may support bone health

Grapes contain many minerals necessary for bone health — including potassium, manganese, and vitamins B, C, and K, which help prevent osteoporosis, a condition that leads to fragile bones.

6. It may slow signs of ageing and promote longevity

Plant compounds in grapes may affect ageing and lifespan.

Resveratrol, which is found in grapes, has been shown to activate genes associated with slower signs of ageing and longer lifespan.

Research shows that resveratrol may delay signs of ageing by mimicking the beneficial effects of calorie restriction, such as reducing oxidative stress, enhancing stress resistance, and improving inflammatory response.

7. It may benefit skin and hair health

Resveratrol may have numerous protective effects on your skin and hair.

In fact, this compound has gained popularity in cosmetic products because it penetrates the skin barrier and increases collagen concentration, as well as protecting against UV damage from sun exposure.

Because oxidative stress and inflammation play a role in hair loss, research suggests that resveratrol may also promote hair growth.

For starters, resveratrol protects hair follicles from environmental damage.

It also promotes the rapid increase of important follicular cells that encourage hair growth.

8. It may support sleep

Evidence suggests a direct link between diet and sleep.

In fact, studies have determined that grapes are a natural source of melatonin, a sleep-promoting hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle.

Interestingly enough, melatonin is found mainly in grape skin, which is why it’s also present in products like grape juice and wine.

Since melatonin works hand-in-hand with your internal clock, timing your intake is an essential factor to consider.

If you’re eating grapes to help you sleep, aim to consume them early in the evening.

Indeed, grapes are a reservoir of nutrients that are vital to a healthy lifestyle.

