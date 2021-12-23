8 feared killed, 17 women abducted as gunmen strike in Katsina communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed about eight persons and abducted 17 women in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Deputy Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly and member representing Faskari Constituency, Dalhatu Tafoki, confirmed this to Tribune Online in Katsina.

Tafoki disclosed that the area had been under attacks by bandits in the last five days. He said among those killed was a man that was set ablaze in his car.

According to him” “For about five days now, the issue of insecurity has continued to occur. There was an attack on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. They attacked Kwakware village near Sheme, they kidnapped about 17 women.

The next day, they attacked a village called Kampani Mai-Lafiya near Sheme and along Gusau-Funtua road, where they attacked a man in his car, killed him and set him ablaze in his car.

“After that, they went to another village, Unguwar Ibrahim, where they had a field day and operated for over an hour. They killed seven persons while seven others were injured and hospitalized.

“Government should redouble efforts to ensure adequate security in Katsina State and the worst hit areas,” Tafoki stated.

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that angry residents on Wednesday barricaded the Funtua-Sheme highway in Katsina State in protest of the continuous attacks in the area.

As of the time of filing in this report, the Katsina State police command was yet to issue any statement on the matter just as efforts to reach the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, proved abortive as he did not pick calls put to his mobile number.