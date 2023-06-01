Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 8 persons were killed in a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The FRSC in an FIR issued Wednesday evening from RS 12.12 Darazo/Zebra 45 Darazo contained that the crash occurred at about 1332hrs, was reported at 1333hrs while operatives of the FRSC arrived at the scene by 1343hrs giving a response time of 10 minutes.

The route of the crash is the ever-busy Darazo – Bauchi Federal Highway while the exact location is the Shadarki village, 12 km from the base.

According to the FIR, one of the Vehicles involved in the accident was a white Toyota Hilux with registration number, BPP 041 used for private purposes.

According to the FRSC Rescuer team Lead, PMI Y Ahmed, the second vehicle has registration number DX 65 EKY, a white V/W Golf 3 Car used for commercial purposes.

The number of people involved in the crash was 14 comprising 05 Male Adults, 06 Female Adults, 02 Male Children and, 01 Female Child out of which 06 (03 Female Adults and 03 Male Adults) were variously injured.

The number of people killed in the crash was 08 (02 Male Adults, 03 Female Adults, 02 Male Children and 01 Female Child).

The types of injury were bruises, head injury and fracture while the probable cause of the crash was wrong overtaking (WOV).

The items recovered at the scene of the crash from the victims were 04 mobile Phones and personal effects, while obstruction was cleared to allow for free flow of traffic.

The action taken by the FRSC Operatives was that the injured and corpses were evacuated to the General Hospital, Darazo for medical attention and certification after which the rescue team returned to the base successfully.

