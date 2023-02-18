An aged man said to a middle age man who wanted to marry his daughter as a second wife, “It was my dissatisfaction with my wife that led me to have two sons from two women out of wedlock, and to marry another woman for ten years. Today, I’m back home with my wife, with all her imperfections.”

A preacher, Joyce Meyer, was the one that made popular the phrase, “There are no husbands on the 7th floor.” This was to describe the insatiable appetite of human beings in search of the best of everything in life. A person will always aspire for a better living, if he or she has an opportunity for it.

As this, I am fully convinced that someone out there is about make a wrong move on the premise of dissatisfaction with his or her spouse. So, this piece is sent to that person. The satisfaction you are looking for is an illusion. Go home and stay with your spouse and work with him or her to derive the satisfaction you are looking for, outside your home. There is no place like home.

Unrealised expectations of your spouse will only drive you into the warm embrace of trouble. It’s like the popular phrase of jumping from a frypan into the fire. You may be taking a leap into out of wedlock children, wasted years of resources, ill health, single motherhood, married bachelorhood, etc. Please save yourself the trouble. The grass is not greener on the other side. And if it looks greener, then someone must have planted it, and maintaining it. You can do likewise rather than straying into the ground with the green grass.

The point I am making is that insatiable appetite is the bane of many lives. I remember my pastor once said that as a young man in his twenties, life was good to him. He got a Mercedes Benz 230 as his first car. After his marriage, he developed appetite for a Mercedes Benz V booth, and in no time, he got it. But after a few months of riding it, with all the maintenance issues, he just realized that he got himself into trouble while searching for better satisfaction. He learnt a good lesson about satisfaction in life.

Is your wife a bad mouth person? Together you can make her better, though at a price. Is your husband a womanizer? Together you can get a better version of him. Whatever you are dissatisfied with in your spouse, if you will patiently work together, you can derive that satisfaction in him or her. But, like I earlier stated, it’s going to come at a price. It’s the willingness to pay that price that we find difficult. Whichever way, you will have to pay that price in the end. It’s either you pay it at home or out there in your search. You just have to pay the price. My advice to you however, is that the price is better paid at home.

That price may be any of the following:

An investment in yourself to become a better you, which will drive your satisfaction.

An understanding of who your spouse is in order to be able to manage him or her.

A devotion of time, energy and fund to your spouse to make respect and love, common features in your marriage.

An investment in your spouse to get a better version of him or her.

A commitment to make the best of the situation.

The reality of the picture in this piece is that man, whether he or she, has a satisfaction hunger which must be tamed otherwise, it will keep driving him or her into troubles. And in the end, he or she will get double trouble while searching for satisfaction. A lot of married spouses claiming dissatisfaction with their spouses are only responding to the satisfaction hunger. It is their unrealised expectations that are driving them in the wrong path of life.

Back to the aged man in our first paragraph, the following are some of the unrealised expectations that drove him in the wrong path in life. The same are still driving many married people today.

Poor house maintenance culture

Poor personal hygiene

Poor food preparation skills

Poor sexual skills

Poor financial status

Poor communication of love and respect

Degenerating physical looks

The truth is that these are just manifestations of insatiable appetite of human beings. All what is required to deal with them is willingness to pay the required price. In actual sense, many of us saw traces of this dissatisfaction, but chose to ignore them, because “Love is blind.” Now that the reality is playing out in marriage, we are looking for escape routes which will also come at a price.

So, why not pay the price at home and save yourself the troubles of chasing the wild goose? I think it’s a better choice to pay the price at home. That was the message the aged man passed across to the middle age man.





Like I earlier stated here, I am sent because of you who wants to enter the express way of insatiable appetite, due to a great dissatisfaction about your spouse. Take it easy and be careful. The speed on the expressway differs from that of the inner roads. Let your masquerade be careful. The stake is high out there. You will do well if you ponder on these things, and be guided. I pray you will hear the sound of the warning music in your inner ear.

YOU CAN AVAIL YOURSELF OF COPIES OF MY BOOKS ENJOYING GREAT SEX LIFE AND HOW TO HELP YOUR WIFE ENJOY SEX . PLEASE CONTACT 08112658560 FOR DETAILS.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE