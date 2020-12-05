7th Edition of Top Naija Music Awards holds in Lagos Sunday

For the organisers of the prestigious Top Naija Music Awards, known for celebrating emerging artistes, it has been years of celebrating greatness, as the award’s 7th edition holds tomorrow at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The award winners for this year’s edition have been announced since March but due to the coronavirus pandemic, an awards presentation ceremony was not held. The awards got over 3000 musicians participating and contesting in the awards programme from around the country and even outside Nigeria.

Over 20 winners will be presented with their awards tomorrow as these emerging acts look forward to a feat that will definitely be a push to their music careers. Some of the winners of the 7th Top Naija Music Awards are: Jacezino winning the Best song cover awards, Hot Prince with the best afro pop single awards and Brown On Da Track clinching the best music producer Awards.

Some others are; JP3pl2, winning the Best lyricist awards, Mega Million Luv wins the best music video visual awards, Marioflex clinches the best music duo/group award, Flamez C2 also winning the best foreign based Nigerian musician award and many more.

In 2014, Top Naija Music Award honored artistes such as Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, Shan George and many more in a sensational event which was held at the Place, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos and has since been setting the mark.

