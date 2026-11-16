$7bn oil debt forces Nigerian banks to halt fresh lending to sector —Dangote

BILLIONAIRE industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has raised concerns over the growing debt exposure of Nigerian banks to the oil and gas industry, saying about $7 billion owed by a few companies has forced domestic lenders to suspend or significantly restrict fresh financing to the sector.

Dangote said the huge indebtedness had created a funding constraint for the industry, affecting even operators with the capacity and willingness to expand production and invest in new projects.

He disclosed this, last Wednesday, at the conference of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), in Lagos, where he called for increased access to domestic financing for Nigerian-owned oil and gas companies.

“A few companies, I believe, owe the banks about $7 billion. As a result, most funding from our domestic banks is on hold,” Dangote said.

Although he did not disclose the identities of the indebted companies, the composition of the debt or how much had become overdue, his remarks highlight the potential impact of concentrated lending exposures on credit availability across the country’s strategic petroleum industry.

The development could complicate Nigeria’s ambition to significantly increase crude oil production, particularly as indigenous operators require substantial capital to finance exploration, field development, infrastructure and production expansion.

The Federal Government is targeting crude oil production of three million barrels per day by 2030. However, figures released, on Wednesday, showed that output declined to 1.51 million barrels per day in October, from 1.53 million barrels per day in September.

Although Nigeria met its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota of 1.5 million barrels per day in October, it has yet to achieve the sustained production growth required to meet its longer-term ambition.

Dangote described the three-million-barrel-per-day target as insufficiently ambitious, recalling that Nigeria had previously targeted production of 4.2 million barrels per day by 2024, a goal that was missed.

He stressed the need for increased exploration activities, stronger indigenous technical capabilities and a more predictable policy environment to attract long-term investments into the sector.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is currently offering 40 oil and gas blocks under its 2026 licensing round as part of efforts to expand exploration and production.

The commission had also indicated that 22 recent awardees were expected to contribute at least 250,000 barrels per day of additional production within five years.

Dangote argued that Nigerian-owned operators should have better access to domestic credit rather than being compelled to depend heavily on foreign sources of financing to develop their assets.

His comments also raise questions about the capacity of local banks to support the next phase of investment in the petroleum industry, particularly if existing exposures to a relatively small number of borrowers continue to constrain new lending.

The financing challenge comes amid substantial borrowing by Dangote’s own 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery located outside Lagos.

The refinery had outstanding debt of N7.9 trillion, equivalent to about $5.8 billion, at the end of June, after reducing its debt by N798 billion in the first half of the year.

Its recent share offering attracted applications worth N5.85 trillion from nearly 3.8 million investors.

Dangote, however, did not clarify whether the refinery’s borrowings formed part of the estimated $7 billion debt owed by oil and gas companies to Nigerian banks.

The distinction is important in assessing the scale of the banking industry’s exposure and the extent to which the reported debt burden is restricting financing for other operators.

For Nigeria’s petroleum industry, the challenge is increasingly twofold: attracting fresh investment to raise production while addressing existing debt exposures that could undermine the willingness and capacity of domestic lenders to finance new projects.