Wesley University, Ondo, in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, has said it increased its student population from fewer than 500 to over 5,000 following a series of institutional reforms, academic expansion and infrastructural development aimed at repositioning the institution for sustainable growth.

The Vice-Chancellor, Rt. Revd. Prof. Samuel Sunday Obeka, disclosed this at a press conference ahead of the university’s 15th Convocation Ceremony, scheduled for November 19 to 21, 2026. He described the growth as evidence of improved public confidence and the institution’s renewed commitment to quality university education.

Obeka said the university, which previously faced challenges of low enrolment and financial constraints, had recorded significant progress through strategic leadership, deliberate reforms and investment in critical areas of institutional development.

He explained that the administration had prioritised academic expansion, accreditation of new programmes and improvement of learning facilities to make the university more competitive and responsive to the needs of society.

The Vice-Chancellor identified the newly accredited programmes in the College of Medical and Allied Health Sciences and Faculty of Engineering as major achievements. He noted that the institution was also strengthening programmes across its Faculties of Education, Arts, Sciences and Agriculture.

According to him, the objective is to produce graduates equipped with relevant professional skills, technological knowledge and the capacity to contribute meaningfully to national development.

On infrastructural development, Obeka disclosed that several completed projects would be commissioned during the convocation ceremony to improve teaching, learning, research and administrative operations.

The projects include the Vice-Chancellor’s Official Residence, Engineering New Complex, Permanent Site/Prelate’s Gate, Medical and Allied Health Sciences Complex, CBT/ICT Complex, Faculty of Pharmacy Building, Anatomy Building Extension and Wesley University Radio Studio.

Others include the foundation-laying ceremony for the Senate Building, while construction is ongoing on the Agriculture Building and Medical and Allied Health Sciences Building at the university’s permanent site.

He said the projects formed part of the institution’s long-term development plan to provide a conducive academic environment, strengthen professional training and support its growing student population.

On research and community development, the Vice-Chancellor recalled the university’s successful hosting of an International Conference on Community Health from April 14 to 17, 2026.

The conference, themed “Community Health in a Globalised Society: Prospects, Challenges and Way Forward,” brought together scholars, health professionals and international participants to examine emerging challenges in healthcare delivery and explore practical solutions.

Obeka said the university’s responsibility went beyond awarding academic certificates, stressing the need for higher institutions to promote knowledge production, research, innovation and interventions that address societal challenges.

He added that the university would continue to strengthen its academic programmes, attract qualified academic personnel, expand research activities, improve infrastructure and establish strategic partnerships to consolidate its growth.

The 15th Convocation Ceremony, themed “John Wesley Model: A Panacea for Sustainable Grassroots Educational Growth and Healthcare for All in the 21st Century,” will feature project commissioning, convocation activities, Founder’s Day celebration, Prelate’s Party and a convocation lecture.

A total of 742 graduands are expected to receive their degrees, comprising 434 undergraduate and 308 postgraduate graduands.

The undergraduate results show that 79 graduands made First Class, 283 obtained Second Class Upper Division, 71 secured Second Class Lower Division, while one graduated with Third Class honours.

Congratulating the graduating students, Obeka urged them to uphold the values of discipline, hard work and character development, noting that the university remained committed to producing graduates who would make positive contributions to society.

He also expressed appreciation to the Visitor, His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali Aba; the Chancellor, Senior Pastor Dr Paul Enenche; the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. (Barrister) Jejelola Jones; members of the Governing Council, staff, students, alumni, parents and other stakeholders for their contributions to the institution’s development.

The Vice-Chancellor particularly commended members of staff for their dedication and sacrifices, while calling on the media to partner with the university in projecting its achievements and providing adequate coverage of the convocation ceremony.

He maintained that although the institution had recorded significant progress, its ultimate goal remained to build a university driven by academic excellence, technological advancement, research, professional relevance and character development.