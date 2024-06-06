El-kanemi Memorial Foundation, an NGO, has revealed that 78% of girls in Northern Nigeria get married before turning 18 years old.

Speaking in Damaturu on Thursday, Dr Abba Kyari, the Executive Director of the foundation, stated that based on the available data, child marriage is more prevalent in the North-West and North-East of Nigeria, with 48% of girls married by age 15 and 78% married by age 18.

According to him, despite national and international laws legislating against child marriage, 44% of girls in Nigeria are married before their 18th birthday, robbing them of their childhood and future.

He explained that the foundation organized a dialogue on ending child marriage in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states, in collaboration with UNFPA, with the theme ‘Combat Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies’.

Kyari emphasised the need for action to protect girls’ rights and prevent child marriage, which limits education, increases the risk of domestic violence, and leads to serious health complications.

He urged emirs in Northern Nigeria to join the campaign against child marriage, giving girls the chance to reach their full potential.

He said the Boko Haram insurgency has created a gap in human rights violations and gender-based violence, robbing children of their ability to make decisions about their lives.

“Girl-child marriages predispose girls to emotional, social, and psychological trauma, hindering their potential and future.

“The practice violates the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and hinders the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of eradicating poverty, hunger, and discrimination.”

Prof. Umar Alkali, a facilitator, emphasized the importance of collaboration and dialogue in ending child marriage and promoting the rights of adolescent girls.

He noted that the partnership between EMF and UNFPA seeks to create a safer and more supportive environment for women and girls, enabling them to thrive and reach their full potential.

The emir of Fika, speaking on behalf of the emirs in Yobe state, has pledged their support to Elkanemi Memorial Foundation’s efforts to combat child marriage.

He assured that the emirs will continue to create awareness about the harmful effects of child marriage in their local communities, playing a vital role in ending this practice and protecting girls’ rights.

“By partnering with traditional leaders like the emirs, the foundation aims to reach a wider audience and bring about a significant change in the mindset of the communities.

“With our influence and the foundation’s expertise, this campaign against child marriage will ultimately improve the lives of countless young girls in the region.”

