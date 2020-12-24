7,794 ghost teachers, 14,762 ghost LG workers discovered in Borno

About 22,556 ghost workers were discovered masquerading as teachers and workers in local government areas after two simultaneous verification exercises ordered by Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The combined findings were contained in separate reports presented to the governor by the committee on local government staff verification chaired by Senator Kaka Malam Yale and another on on primary school teachers chaired by Dr Shettima Kullima.

Of the figures, 14,762 ghost workers were discovered in local government pay system, while 7,794 ghost teachers were also identified.

A total figure of over N420 million was saved according to the data presented to the governor. The amount came from about N183.6m recovered in bogus teachers salary while another N237m was recovered from ghost local government staff.

In one of the two report presentations, chairman of the Primary School Teachers verification committee, Dr. Shettima Kullima, explained that the total number of primary school teachers in the 27 local government areas was 26,450 before the verification. He noted that 24,250 teachers took part in the exercise while about 2,204 did not appear before the committee.

The chairman further said the total gross salary of the teachers before the verification was N693m while the figure had now reduced to N509m after 18,656 staff were cleared for biometric data capture, which led to the savings of N183m.

In the other presentation, Senator Kaka Malam Yale who chaired the committee for local government staff verification, said at the end of the exercise, number of staff dropped from 71,568 to 56,806. Accordingly, salary wage dropped from N1.1 billion to N965m being the new salary wage for the 27 local governments.

After receiving both reports, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said the verification exercise along several other measures were taken to make the local government a veritable tool for local transformation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…