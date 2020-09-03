The recruitment of qualified applicants for the Federal Government’s 774,000 special jobs will commence, on Monday, next week across the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti State.

The chairman of the State Committee on Special Public Works Committee Programme and Chief of Staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Mr Biodun Omoleye, revealed, on Thursday, that the successful applicants would be deployed to work in maintaining public facilities.

The Federal Government had said under the scheme, 1,000 youths are to be recruited per 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

No fewer than 16,000 persons will benefit across the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti.

Omoleye in a statement said the recruitment which will be coordinated by the state government and the National Directorate of Employment would take place between Monday, September 7 and Wednesday, September, 9 at the 16 councils in the state.

He said: “The recruitment exercise has no provision for online registration or registration by proxy. Interested applicants are to visit their local governments of origin with their local government attestation letters at 8 am each day.

“Those who had earlier participated in the pilot exercise need not apply as it will amount to double entries thereby disallowing fresh applicants opportunities to benefit from the programme.”

