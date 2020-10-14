774,00 jobs: FG reschedules take-off nationwide to November 1

The Federal Government has rescheduled the take-off of the Public Works programme, under which 744,000 people (artisans) will be employed across the states and all local governments of the federation, to November 1.

The programme had been designed to commence on October 1, Nigerian independent day, but the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barrister Festus Keyamo (SAN) said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the rescheduling of the programme from 1st October, to 1st November 2020.

The programme is meant to engage 1000 persons from each of all the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country for menial jobs for three months.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director/Head (Press and Public Relations), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan; Barrister

Keyamo said the approval was based on his memo to the President informing him that most of the proposed project sites were still water-logged as the rains had not abated.

The programme, he noted, was designed for execution during the dry season when most of the project sites would be ready for work.

He said that capturing of those to be engaged by the selected banks has been progressing seamlessly across the 774 local government areas.

The Minister pointed out that information regarding the banks attached to the specific local government areas could be found in the project’s website: www.specialpublicworks.gov.ng.

More information is also available with the various state selection committees.

