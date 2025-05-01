774 LGAs unite at Presidential Villa to drive grassroots transformation

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), in collaboration with Aspitah Global Resources Ltd, has emphasized the importance of creating a synergy to ensure adequate security for lives and property across the country.

At the conference themed “Driving Sustainable Development Through Local Government Areas,” ALGON National President Bello Lawal, represented by Chief Odunayo Ategbero, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, highlighted the need to strengthen the governance capacity in rural areas.

He said the meeting focused on “security and community safety, rural community empowerment through value chain development, Climate Smart Agriculture, renewable energy, industrial transformation and localising Sustainable Development Goals.”

The ALGON National President, then disclosed that “the gathering also discussed decentralisation, collaboration with investors, and empowerment through Small Medium Enterprise Business, as well as agriculture and energy transition, among other areas for exploration.

The event featured paper presentations on local government departments and plenary sessions, after which there was a Question and Answer (Q & A) session.

Ategbero highlighted that under Hon. Lawal’s leadership, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) is effectively addressing many challenges facing local governments.

The meeting, attended by representatives from all 774 local government councils, took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for hosting the conference, emphasizing its potential benefits for communities, and recalled the Autonomy Judgment issued on July 11, 2024.

Ms. Latifah Isah from Aspitah Global Resources Limited stated that “this conference represents a significant step towards strengthening rural governance and promoting sustainable development in Nigeria’s local governments.”

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, spoke at the conference, noting that ALGON’s initiatives align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Nnaji took the opportunity to unveil several milestones achieved by the Ministry and emphasized the importance of partnering with ALGON to develop the Sustainable Energy Access Project (SEAP), a key initiative of the Ministry.

Prominent at the meeting were ALGON chairpersons from various states, including Jauro Hassan (Taraba), Ikenna Adikibe (Imo), Fasua Gbenga (Ondo), Samila Husani Moniki (Zamfara), and Abubakar Abdullahi (Kwara), among others.

Key speakers at the conference included Prof. Banji Oyeyinka, Senior Special Adviser to the President on the African Development Bank; Mr. Bryan Aminu, Data Analytics expert; Mr. Liu Song Zheng Brian, CEO of CKK Power and Engineering; Ms. Latifah Aspitah Isah, CEO of Aspitah Global Resources; General Timothy Olugboyega Olowomeye (rtd); Mr. Richardson Ojeka; and Dr. Fasua Tope Kolade, among others.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE