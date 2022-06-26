77 persons test positive for HIV in Taraba as government begins mass testing

The Taraba State government, through the State Agency for the Control of Aids, on Sunday disclosed that 77 out of 2,156 persons tested so far during the mass testing and treatment project to ensure a HIV free society in Taraba State by 2030 have been confirmed positive.

The Director General of the Agency, Dr. Garba Danjuma made the disclosure during the weekly review performance of the implementation partners working across HIV, tuberculosis, Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) in the state.

He noted that 36,396 patients in state were under regular HIV treatment while 20,200 have been virally suppressed.

“It is our hope that the name HIV should not be found in Taraba State by 2030.

“During our mass testing and treatment project over the weekend, only 77 persons were confirmed positive for the virus out of 2,156 tested across 16 local governments areas of the state.

“We tested 359 children of between 0-14 years old. The 76 out of the 77 victims have already been linked for treatment with various health facilities across the State,” the DG expressed.

Dr. Joseph Chiegil, the team leader for (RISE Nigeria), commended Taraba State government through the agency for the board step to ensure the elimination of HIV/AIDs by 2030 and pledges his organization’s continuous support to ensure the agency succeed in it drives against HIV.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days





A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.